NEW YORK Feb 3 Former Chesapeake Energy Corp
CEO Aubrey McClendon's American Energy Partners said on
Monday that it had struck three deals in Ohio's Utica shale
region, doubling its holdings there.
The company said it would buy about 130,000 acres in the
southern part of the Utica shale from Hess Corp, Exxon
Mobil Corp and privately held Paloma Partners. It said
the three deals would bring its total acreage in the region to
about 260,000 acres.
American Energy did not disclose how much it is paying for
the acreage, but Hess said previously that it sold its 74,000
acres in the Utica for $924 million.
McClendon co-founded Chesapeake, the No. 2 U.S. natural gas
producer, in 1989.
But he left his post of chief executive officer in April
after clashes with the board over spending and a series of
Reuters investigations that led to civil and criminal probes at
the company.
An internal investigation by Chesapeake's board last year
cleared McClendon of intentional wrongdoing.
He founded American Energy Partners last year and raised
$1.7 billion to drill in the Utica. The company said last week
that it had lined up an additional $500 million in equity
commitments to fund an oil and gas business.