Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
May 7 American Express Co said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Henry will retire as soon as a replacement is found, a process that could take "a couple of months."
"With our business, balance sheet and 2013 plans in strong shape, we decided that now was the right time to begin the transition," Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said in a letter to employees released by the company.
Henry, 63, has been with American Express for 23 years and has served as CFO since 2007.
American Express launched a restructuring program in January that includes cutting about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce.
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.