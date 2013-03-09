March 8 Credit card company American Express Co chief executive Kenneth Chenault received a total payout of about $28.5 million in 2012, according to a filing, an increase of about 24 percent over the previous year,

Chenault's base salary was $2 million, according to a proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. His bonus was $4 million, while stock awards accounted for about $18.9 million and options awards total led about $2.2 million. ()

In January, American Express said it would cut about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce, to restructure its business and pay legal bills.