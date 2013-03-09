BRIEF-Shore Capital appoints senior political adviser for its capital markets business
* Matthew Elliott has joined group as a senior political adviser to its capital markets business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Credit card company American Express Co chief executive Kenneth Chenault received a total payout of about $28.5 million in 2012, according to a filing, an increase of about 24 percent over the previous year,
Chenault's base salary was $2 million, according to a proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. His bonus was $4 million, while stock awards accounted for about $18.9 million and options awards total led about $2.2 million. ()
In January, American Express said it would cut about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce, to restructure its business and pay legal bills.
* Matthew Elliott has joined group as a senior political adviser to its capital markets business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 1 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 26 -3,985,237 -115,833,463 111,848,226 May 19 -4,930,567 58,063,538 -62,994,105 May 12 20,158,891 386,439,579 -366,280,688 May 2 2,863,365 73,563,544 -70,700,1