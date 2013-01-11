* To take $287 mln in after-tax charges related to job cuts
By David Henry and Jochelle Mendonca
Jan 10 Credit card company American Express Co
said it would cut about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of
its workforce, as it restructures its business and pay legal
bills.
The steps will cost the company about $600 million in
charges in the fourth quarter after taxes, which will halve its
net income.
Nearly $300 million of the charges are to cover
restructuring, primarily in its travel division, to save money
and adapt to the fact that customers increasingly book travel
online and on their mobile phones instead of with travel agents.
The other half of the charges are for higher costs from
customers redeeming more rewards for spending with cards, as
well as $153 million of payments to reimburse customers that
were overcharged or short-changed benefits.
American Express tends to cut staff at the beginning of
recessions. But CEO Kenneth Chenault, speaking to stock analysts
after the announcement Thursday, said spending with its cards
continues to grow.
"This is not driven by our view of the macro environment,"
he said.
The company said the job cuts will happen over the year and
come even as it hires some new employees and invests in more
online customer service. The current workforce of 63,500 people
will be about 4 to 6 percent smaller by the end of 2013.
The job reductions would be spread proportionately between
the U.S. and international markets, New York-based AmEx said.
Even with the restructuring, Chenault said operating costs
could increase by as much as 3 percent annually as the company
spends more money for cardholder services, international
expansion, and new products, such as prepaid debit cards.
At the same time, the company said that it is going to pay
out $153 million to customers because of errors it made in
charging fees and crediting people with rewards for spending
with their cards.
Many of the reimbursements stem from previously-disclosed
consent orders that the company reached with the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau in October. Others are for problems
the company found as its went back into its records as far as
seven years, Chief Financial Officer Dan Henry told analysts.
Some of the errors happened as the company got caught up in
applying complex award formulas. For example, a cardmember who
bought vegetables in a market that the company had not
classified as a supermarket wrongly received half the reward
points due, Henry said.
Cardholders due money will be notified directly in coming
months, the company said.
"We are going to continue to work closely with regulators
and strengthen our controls," Chenault said in a statement from
the company.
The company also said that a previously-announced review of
its model for forecasting how many of its member rewards will be
redeemed showed that it was underestimating redemptions. The
company now expects customers to redeem 94 percent of their
rewards, instead of 93 percent, a difference that forced it to
set aside an extra $342 million to cover the expense.
The change means the company will show about $40 million
each year of additional expense, Henry said.
The cost is worthwhile, Chenault said, because customers who
use the rewards programs more tend to use their cards for more
of their spending and are less likely to switch to a different
credit or charge card. Higher spending translates to higher
revenue for the company from merchants who take the cards for
payment.
Without the charges, the company said it would have reported
fourth-quarter adjusted net income at $1.2 billion, or $1.09 per
share. Instead, it said made $637 million, or 56 cents per
share.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.06
per share, excluding items, on revenue of $8.12 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The charges, after tax, included $287 million for the
restructuring, $212 million to account for the higher
redemptions of rewards and $95 million for the customer errors.
The company said cardmember spending grew 8 percent in the
fourth quarter, the third straight quarter of single-digit
growth after nine quarters of double-digit growth. About two
points that growth was due to changes in foreign exchange rates.
Consolidated total revenue net of interest expense rose 5
percent to $8.1 billion in the quarter.
AmEx will report more details about the quarter on Jan. 17,
when it originally planned to issue results.
Shares of the company fell slightly in trading after the
announcement and the market-closing bell to $60.50. They closed
at $60.79 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.