BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 Credit card company American Express Co's quarterly profit more than doubled as it gained from higher consumer spending during the U.S. holiday season.
The company's net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $637 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 5 percent to $8.55 billion.
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: