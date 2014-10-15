Oct 15 American Express Co, the world's largest credit card issuer, reported an 8.1 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more using the company's credit cards.

Net income rose to $1.48 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.37 billion, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, remained nearly unchanged at $8.33 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)