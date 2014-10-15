BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Oct 15 American Express Co, the world's largest credit card issuer, reported an 8.1 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more using the company's credit cards.
Net income rose to $1.48 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.37 billion, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, remained nearly unchanged at $8.33 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter