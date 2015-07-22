July 22 Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit as a stronger dollar reduced revenue from markets outside the United States.

The company's net income attributable to common shareholders declined to $1.44 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.52 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell 4 percent to $8.28 billion. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Richa Naidu; Editing by Maju Samuel)