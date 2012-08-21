Aug 21 American Financial Group Inc on
Tuesday sold $125 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.
Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: AMERICAN FINANCIAL
AMT $125 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 08/25/2042
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 11/25/2012
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/24/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A