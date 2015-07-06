July 6 Struggling teen clothing retailer American Apparel Inc said it may need to raise more capital in the next 12 months as part of a new restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs.

The company, which is being sued by founder and former CEO Dov Charney, said its plan aims to cut costs by about $30 million over the next 18 months by cutting jobs and closing stores. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)