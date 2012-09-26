Sept 26 American Greetings Corp said it
received a go-private offer from a group led by its chief
executive, valuing the company at about $580 million.
The offer of $17.18 per share represents a premium of nearly
20 percent to the stock's Tuesday close of $14.34.
The company's shares, which have lost about a third of their
value since last September, were up 18 percent at $16.90 on
Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
CEO Zev Weiss, along with other members of the founding
Weiss family and related parties, made the offer on Sept. 25.
The group in a letter to the board said it expects to
finance the deal with debt but has yet to secure binding
commitments.
American Greetings's latest quarterly results had been hurt
by the bankruptcy of its British distributor Clinton Cards Plc.
The company, whose brands include American Greetings,
Carlton Cards and Gibson, said it will form a special committee
of independent directors to consider the proposal.