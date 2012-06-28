* Q1 EPS $0.20 vs $0.78 a year earlier
* Revenue fell 2.2 pct to $393.1 mln
June 28 American Greetings Corp reported
sharply lower first-quarter earnings, hurt by costs related to
the bankruptcy of its British distributor Clinton Cards PLC.
Clinton Cards, which trades from 767 stores under the
Birthdays and Clinton Card brands, was placed under the control
of administrators last month because it could not repay a 35
million pounds loan to its biggest supplier American Greetings.
American Greetings earlier this month bought 397 stores of
Clinton Cards providing headroom for retailer to liquidate its
remaining assets and pay off creditors.
American Greetings said costs related to writing off bad
debt at Clinton Cards hurt earnings by 35 cents per share in the
first quarter.
The company's earnings fell to $7.25 million, or 20 cents a
share, from $32.5 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 2.2 percent to $393.1 million, hurt by an
impairment charge related to a supply agreement with Clinton
Cards' Birthdays unit.
The Cleveland, Ohio-based company's shares were down 0.77
percent in premarket trading. They closed at $14.26 on Wednesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.