* No deal terms disclosed
* American HomePatient has 260 mln euros in sales
* Deal bolsters more stable healthcare gases business
(Adds details on business portfolio, previous Lincare deal)
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Linde has agreed to
buy respiratory therapies specialist American HomePatient to
bolster its healthcare gases business amid weakness at its
industrial divisions, the German gases maker said on Monday.
Linde provided no financial details for the purchase from
Highland Capital Management LP, which it expects to close in the
first quarter of 2016.
American HomePatient, which provides oxygen
tanks and breathing masks for respiratory conditions including
sleep apnoea, had sales of about 260 million euros ($282
million) in its last financial year.
American HomePatient will be folded into Lincare, the
healthcare business with roughly 1.5 billion euros in sales that
Linde bought in 2012.
That deal made Linde the world's largest supplier of
healthcare gases, which has helped cushion the blow from
weakness at its core industrial businesses.
Shares in Linde fell sharply last week after it cut its 2017
profit target, saying a slowdown in industrial production and
low oil prices had hit customers in the petrochemical sector.
The German company has flagged pressure on prices from U.S.
public-sector medical insurers but said its gains in market
share would compensate for that.
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by James Regan and
David Clarke)