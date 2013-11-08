NEW YORK, Nov 8 (IFR) - California-based American Homes 4
Rent announced on Friday that it will be issuing its
inaugural single-family rental (SFR) securitization within the
next 90 days.
The announcement follows in the footsteps of the successful
US$479m rental-income ABS from Blackstone subsidiary Invitation
Homes, its largest competitor in the REO-to-rental space, which
met overwhelming demand this week from bond investors.
American Homes is likely to structure the deal similar to
this week's Blackstone deal, which received Triple A ratings
from Kroll, Morningstar, and Moody's, sources said. It's not yet
clear though if the American Homes trade would also receive the
agencies' top rating.
"We are very excited to finalize the details to take
advantage of this new capital opportunity," said David Singelyn,
CEO of American Homes 4 Rent, in a statement. "We look forward
to leveraging our superior proprietary business model to reduce
our cost of capital over the long term."
American Homes has bought up more than 21,000 foreclosed
homes for the purpose of renting out; Blackstone has bought up
more than 40,000. Blackstone's rental-income ABS was backed by
rental streams on only 3,207 of those properties, signaling that
the private equity giant intends to become a programmatic issuer
next year.
"The Blackstone deal firmly established that capital markets
are ready for this new asset class," said an RMBS investor. "It
is massively better execution than bank-finance alternatives. It
shows that the securitization markets are open for
rental-finance strategies, and that there is significant capital
for this sector."
This week Deutsche Bank (structuring lead), Citigroup and JP
Morgan, the lead underwriters, were able to get a pricing inside
of Libor plus 200bp on essentially a rental cashflow-backed
floating-rate loan to Invitation Homes with a loan-to-value
(LTV) of 75%.
By comparison, if a bank separately gave a roughly US$100m
loan with an LTV of 65%, it would charge approximately Libor
plus 350bp, securitization experts said.
"This is a positive signal that increases capital creation
and capital flowing into this part of the housing market," the
investor said.
Blackstone's home-rental ABS was trading tighter in the
secondary market on Wednesday, just one day after pricing its
Triple A slice 35bp tighter than initial whispers in the primary
market.
All six tranches of the US$479m Invitation Homes 2013-SFR1
transaction were trading above par today in the secondary,
according to investors.
