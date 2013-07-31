EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 31 Real estate investment trust American Homes 4 Rent priced its initial public offering of about 44 million Class A common shares at $16 apiece, the low end of its expected price range, according to a source briefed on the matter.
The REIT is expected to raise about $706 million from the offering. American Homes said earlier it planned to price the IPO at $16 to $18 per share.
The company owned 14,210 single-family homes as of April 30 and had additional 1,425 properties in escrow that it expects to acquire.
California-based American Homes started operations in November to continue investing for AH LLC, which was founded by the company's chairman and founder, Wayne Hughes. Hughes was also the founder and former chief executive of real estate investment trust Public Storage.
The company is expected to debut on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMH".
Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are among the lead bookrunners for the IPO.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.