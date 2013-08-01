EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Aug 1 Shares of real estate investment trust American Homes 4 Rent fell 3 percent in their market debut.
The California-based single-family rental REIT, founded by self-storage billionaire Wayne Hughes, priced its initial public offering at the low end of the expected range of $16 to $18 per share.
The stock was trading at $15.94, shortly after the opening on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at $2.8 billion.
The sale of 44.1 million common shares raised $705.9 million.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has