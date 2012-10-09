Oct 9 American Honda Finance Corp on Tuesday sold $400 million of floating-rate notes in 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Williams were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 04/08/2014 +12.5 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/08/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/12/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTLERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A