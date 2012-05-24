* Finale audience lowest in show's 11-year history
* Fox wins TV season in key 18-49 age group
* Phillips says album won't be like single "Home"
(Adds Phillips comments, Fox wins TV season in 18-49 year olds)
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, May 24 The "American Idol" finale
audience slumped to a record low, but the show's newly crowned
champion Phillip Phillips hit No.1 on iTunes on Thursday with
his first single "Home."
The 11-year-old Fox singing contest, once a TV industry
juggernaut whose finale attracted more than 30 million viewers
in 2006 and 2007, was watched by just 21.5 million viewers on
Wednesday night, according to ratings data.
Viewers in the 18-49 age group most-coveted by advertisers
dropped by about 32 percent compared to last year's "Idol,"
although the program was still the top show on U.S. television
on Wednesday night.
Fox executives said earlier this month that the audience
drop-off this season had been greater than anticipated and that
several tweaks were in the works to freshen the format for 2013.
Despite the smallest TV audience since the show began in
2002, viewers cast a record 132 million votes for finalists
Phillips and 16-year-old singer Jessica Sanchez.
And on Thursday, Phillips' first single, the folk-rock
ballad "Home", topped the iTune charts, while his compilation
album of "Idol" cover songs from Season 11 was in the No.3 spot.
Phillips, an acoustic guitar player and songwriter, said
"Home" didn't represent his style of music, which he described
as more jazz and rock.
"It's not really something I would write," the 21 year-old
from Georgia told reporters on a conference call.
"It's a little too pop for me. I don't really put in the ohs
and oohs. I am a little more rock than that," he said, adding
that he was excited to get his own album out.
Phillips, whose goofball humor and good looks won the
hearts of millions of young women, said he was still adjusting
to his newfound fame. "I hate being the center of attention," he
said.
He was the fifth consecutive male to win "American Idol,"
joining a club of so-called "white guys with guitars" who had
previously taken home the winner's crown.
But Phillips said it was wrong to lump him in with recent
Idols Scotty McCreery, Lee DeWyze, Kris Allen and David Cook.
"They are probably better singers than I am, but I play the
guitar a lot different ... I feel like I am different," he said.
Fox said "American Idol" had held onto its spot as the
most-watched show on U.S. television for the 2011-12 season just
ended in total viewers, 18-49 year-olds and teens.
The talent contest helped Fox to its eighth straight season
victory among 18-49 year-olds, outperforming CBS by 7 percent,
third-place NBC by 28 percent and ABC by 33 percent.
Earlier this week, CBS declared victory as the most-watched
network among total audiences, saying it would end the season
with 11.74 million viewers a night, on average, followed by Fox
with 8.87 million, ABC at 8.36 million and NBC in 4th place at
7.38 million.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)