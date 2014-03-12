BRIEF-Strategic Investments Q1 pre-tax profit rises to DKK 25.2 mln
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 25.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
(Corrects company name in headline and text to American International Group from American Grp)
March 12 American International Group : * Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; cuts target price to $55 from $58
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance