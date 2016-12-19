Dec 19 Icahn Enterprises LP said on Monday it would sell wholly owned subsidiary American Railcar Leasing LLC to SMBC Rail Services LLC in a deal based on an enterprise value of $2.78 billion and a fleet of about 29,000 railcars.

SMBC, part of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc , will have an option to buy additional 4,800 railcars for about $586 million, Icahn Enterprise said. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)