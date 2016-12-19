UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Icahn Enterprises LP said on Monday it would sell wholly owned subsidiary American Railcar Leasing LLC to SMBC Rail Services LLC in a deal based on an enterprise value of $2.78 billion and a fleet of about 29,000 railcars.
SMBC, part of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc , will have an option to buy additional 4,800 railcars for about $586 million, Icahn Enterprise said. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.