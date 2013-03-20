BRIEF-Private Equity Managers plans total FY 2016 div. payment of 10.0 mln zlotys
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 20 Real estate investment trust American Realty Capital Properties Inc said it offered to buy Cole Credit Property Trust III Inc for $5.7 billion in cash and stock to create the largest publicly traded REIT in the net lease sector.
The offer is valued at more than $9 billion including debt, American Realty Capital said in a statement on Wednesday.
In a letter to the Cole Credit board, the company asked the trust to call off its planned acquisition of its external adviser, Cole Holdings Corp, saying its offer would provide immediate liquidity to the shareholders of the trust.
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.