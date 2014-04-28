UPDATE 2-Home Capital draws down credit line as deposits decline
* Balance in high-interest savings accounts falls to C$391 mln
April 28 American Realty Capital Properties Inc , a real estate investment trust, is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp in deal that could value the company at about $6.4 billion, the Financial Times reported.
The two companies are discussing an offer price of $20 per share, the FT said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
NorthStar Realty's shares rose as much as 11 percent to $17.86 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Balance in high-interest savings accounts falls to C$391 mln
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.