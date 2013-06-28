BRIEF-Rank Progress FY net result turns to profit of 15.3 mln zlotys YoY
* FY 2016 net profit 15.3 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus loss of 50.8 million zlotys year ago
(Corrects headline to clarify American Realty Capital closed a previously announced deal with GE Capital, it did not sign a new deal) June 28 American Realty Capital Properties Inc : * Acquires 447 net lease properties from GE capital for $774 million, part of the formerly public trustreet properties portfolio * Says reconfirms previously announced Caplease merger will close in Q3 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)
* FY 2016 net profit 15.3 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus loss of 50.8 million zlotys year ago
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
LONDON, March 31 Yields on South Africa's dollar-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following days of speculation.