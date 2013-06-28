(Corrects headline to clarify American Realty Capital closed a previously announced deal with GE Capital, it did not sign a new deal) June 28 American Realty Capital Properties Inc : * Acquires 447 net lease properties from GE capital for $774 million, part of the formerly public trustreet properties portfolio * Says reconfirms previously announced Caplease merger will close in Q3 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)