CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Turkey, Russia franchisee plans London IPO
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, Sept 6 American Realty Capital Trust Inc : * Up 5.4 percent to $12.61 in premarket; to be acquired by Realty Income
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution?