* Q4 EPS $0.15 vs est $0.83
* Q4 rev $39.8 mln vs est $60.7 mln
* Shares fall 14 pct after market
May 14 Security systems maker American Science
and Engineering Inc posted lower-than-expected
quarterly results as the tightening of the U.S. defense budget
hurt new orders and deliveries.
Shares of the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company fell 14
percent to $57.60 after the bell. They closed at $67.35 on
Monday on the Nasdaq.
For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $1.3 million, or
15 cents per share, from $9.6 million, or $1.03 cents per share
a year ago.
Revenue at the company, which makes X-ray inspection
systems, fell about 41 percent to $39.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 83 cents per
share, before special items, on revenue of $60.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported about 44 percent slump in bookings.
As per the $525.4 billion defense budget plan that Obama
sent to Congress early this year, the spending plan would reduce
defense outlays by about $5 billion, or 1 percent. This would be
the first cut in more than a decade.