Former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura claps during the Minnesota Timberwolves' NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff game against the Sacramento Kings, in Minneapolis, May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Miller/Files

A federal appeals court on Monday overturned a $1.85 million award that former wrestler and Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura won in a defamation case against the estate of the author of the memoir "American Sniper."

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the estate of Chris Kyle did not receive a fair trial, citing comments by Ventura's lawyer during closing arguments and the improper cross-examination of two witnesses about Kyle's insurance coverage.

By a 2-1 vote, the appeals court ordered a new trial on the defamation claim, for which Ventura had won $500,000.

It also unanimously overturned a $1.35 million award for unjust enrichment, representing some of the profits from Kyle's memoir, saying it had no support under Minnesota law.

Lawyers for Ventura and for Kyle's widow Taya, who oversees his estate, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In his memoir, Chris Kyle wrote that he punched Ventura in a southern California bar following the funeral of a fellow Navy SEAL after Ventura, a former SEAL, made remarks critical of the Iraq war and former U.S. President George W. Bush and said the SEALs deserved "to lose a few."

Ventura acknowledged being at the bar, but said the incident was a fabrication. Kyle had described Ventura in the book as "Scruff Face," and while promoting the book confirmed that he was referring to Ventura.

The case is Ventura v Kyle et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-3876.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)