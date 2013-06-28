BRIEF-Belle Mare Holding reports FY revenue of 38.0 mln rupees
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 939.6 million rupees versus 48.4 million rupees year ago
TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Lixil Group Corp said on Friday that it will buy toilet and plumbing facilities maker ASD Americas Holding Corp (American Standard) for $542 million.
Lixil, a housing facilities manufacturer, will acquire American Standard shares from a unit of private equity firm Sun Capital Partners, it said in a statement.
* Says increases its stake in Rosgosstrakh to 19.8 pct from 4.4 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2nlNKcZ
* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise up to 20.34 billion yen in total