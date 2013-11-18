Nov 18 American Superconductor Corp : * Amsc announces new term loan and "at-the-market" issuance program * Says terms of loan amendment with Hercules provide, among other things, amsc

with a total borrowing capacity of $15 million * Entered into amendment to its existing senior term loan and to an at market

issuance sales agreement * American superconductor -co amended terms of existing warrant with Hercules,

originally issued on June 5, 2012, to lower exercise price to $1.95 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage