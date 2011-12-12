BRIEF-Biolife Solutions executes supply agreement with Adaptimmune for Cryostor
* Biolife solutions executes supply agreement with adaptimmune for cryostor® use in spear t-cell platform
* To buy 2,500 towers from Telefónica's Mexican unit
* Co sees buying most towers during Q4
Dec 12 U.S. tower company American Tower Corp said it will acquire up to 2,500 telecommunication towers from Spain-based Telefónica's Mexican unit for roughly $500 million.
"This acquisition nearly doubles our portfolio in Mexico and provides us with a highly desirable network of sites in this key market," American Tower Chief Excecutive James Taiclet said in a statement.
The company said it is expecting strong growth from these towers as its customers in Mexico deploy new spectrum and next generation wireless technologies.
American Tower expects to buy a substantial majority of the towers from Pegaso PCS during the fourth quarter of 2011.
* Biolife solutions executes supply agreement with adaptimmune for cryostor® use in spear t-cell platform
* Beigene presents updated phase 1 data on btk inhibitor bgb-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma