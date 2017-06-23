RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
owner of Burger King has pledged to eliminate deforestation from
its supply chains by 2030 but scientists say the company is not
moving fast enough to stop its hamburgers from destroying
rainforests and the communities who depend on them.
Restaurant Brands International, one of the world's
largest fast-food restaurant operators, has been criticised by
activists for buying soy and beef from newly deforested land in
Brazil and other South American countries.
It its first sustainability report, the firm, which also
owns Tim Hortons and Popeyes, committed to making sure its
suppliers stopped clearing primary forests or disturbing lands
with a high conservation value by 2030.
"It is our intention to report regularly on our progress
towards eliminating deforestation," Restaurant Brands
International said in its report released on Thursday.
The company also pledged to respect the land rights of
communities who live in areas where its suppliers cultivate soy,
cattle and other farm products to make sure local people grant
informed consent concerning development on their land.
"As a company with global operations and a complex supply
chain, we know we have a key role to play in promoting
sustainable business practices," company spokesman Patrick
McGrade said in a statement.
Campaigners, however, say the promised changes are too slow
and do not go far enough.
The Union of Concerned Scientists, a U.S.-based advocacy
group, said the company's environmental pledges are
"embarrassingly weak".
The firm should commit to ending deforestation in its supply
chain by 2020 in line with other large restaurant chains rather
than 2030, Sharan Smith, the group's spokeswoman said.
"When it comes to protecting forests, Burger King means fast
food and slow action," Glenn Hurowitz from the U.S.-based
campaign group Mighty Earth said in a statement.
Over the past 13 years, 271 million acres of rainforest has
been destroyed around the world to make room for products like
Burger King's Whopper sandwiches, Hurowitz said.
"Burger King is sending a message that it's okay... to keep
revving up the bulldozers."
Restaurant Brands International did not respond to interview
requests from the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Deforestation accounts for about 10 percent of global
greenhouse gas emissions which contribute to climate change, the
Union of Concerned Scientists said.
