* Prostitutes involved in hotel incident, sources say
* Cartagena residents upset at misbehavior
* White House says Obama stays focused on summit
By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta
CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 14 U.S. Secret
Service agents and soldiers tasked with protecting President
Barack Obama at a summit in Colombia have instead embarrassed
the United States by cavorting with prostitutes.
The still murky incident involving 16 security personnel and
a number of prostitutes in the steamy Caribbean city of
Cartagena gave a racey aura to a normally high-minded diplomatic
gathering.
For the White House, the scandal at the Summit of the
Americas added an unwelcome twist to Obama's efforts to win back
a region where U.S. influence is steadily waning.
It also weakens the Secret Service's reputation and raises
questions about the quality of protection the president receives
given such behavior by his staff in a country where guerrilla
groups and drug gangs are still active.
A Colombian policeman and U.S. Congressman Peter King, who
heads a committee that oversees the Secret Service, said women
were taken back to the men's hotel rooms.
The situation apparently came to a head when hotel staff
refused to allow a prostitute up without first registering her,
the policemen told Reuters, asking not to be identified.
"When the hotel desk refused, they said 'Come on, we're
Secret Service'," he said.
In a trickle of statements meant to fend off the swirling
controversy, the U.S. government has referred only to "alleged
misconduct" and started an investigation.
But it confirmed grounding five military servicemen in their
hotel and sending home 11 agents of the Secret Service, known
for their dark shades, sharp suits and glaring demeanor.
The incident took place in Cartagena's Hotel Caribe, a
luxurious colonial-style building with a modern wing attached,
located in an area of high-rises frequented by well-heeled
locals and tourists drawn to the city's beaches.
It is near the Hilton, where Obama stayed.
The public relations manager of the Hotel Caribe declined to
provide details of the incident. She asked media instead to
report on the cordial welcome she had given journalists in a
coastal town famous for its charm and warmth.
Prostitution is legal in "tolerance zones" in Colombia,
though it is also widely practiced outside those areas without
sanction.
The White House said Obama was staying focused on his agenda
of job creation through better economic integration with Latin
American and the Caribbean.
"Our focus here, the president's focus, continues to be on
the meetings he's having," spokesman Jay Carney said.
'WEAK FLESH'
Local residents were not impressed by the scandal.
"We don't like what they did. It makes our city look bad.
They came to look after their president, not to have a party,"
said Cartagena street-vendor Rosa Elena Prieto. "The weak flesh
of men costs them their jobs."
Cartagena, with its cobble-stoned colonial quarter, has been
known for years as a hedonistic playground with thriving
nightlife, free-flowing rum and salsa music. It was featured in
the 1984 Hollywood action comedy "Romancing the Stone."
English-speaking "fixers" in the city often provide foreign
tourists with a range of shady diversions including prostitutes,
cocaine and cock-fights.
An official at one of the main summit hotels said the
composition of the U.S. security contingent was altered after
the incident to include more Spanish-speaking women.
"There are a lot more women than before. They speak Spanish
and they are very rigorous," she said.
U.S. soldiers and contractors participating in U.S.-backed
anti-narcotics efforts in Colombia have in the past been
involved in sex scandals in rural areas near the bases where
they were stationed.