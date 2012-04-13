* Presidents, businessmen congregate in coastal Colombia
* Obama urged to pay more attention to Latin America
* Host Santos urges end to political divisions
By Andrew Cawthorne and Pablo Garibian
CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 13 Washington should
turn back to alliances with neighbors in Latin America rather
than focus on faraway conflicts like Afghanistan, Colombia's
president said on Friday before welcoming U.S. President Barack
Obama to the Americas Summit.
U.S. influence has waned in recent years in a region it
traditionally saw as its backyard, allowing China to gain ground
and emerge as the No. 1 trade partner with various countries,
including regional powerhouse Brazil.
"If the United States realizes its long-term strategic
interests are not in Afghanistan or Pakistan, but in Latin
America ... there will be great results," President Juan Manuel
Santos said just before Obama flew into Cartagena.
Obama had a rapturous welcome at the last Summit of the
Americas in 2009. But Latin American hopes, including for a U.S.
rapprochement with communist-run Cuba, have been largely dashed
as Obama has focused on other global priorities.
Santos' comments came in a speech to hundreds of businessmen
from North and South America meeting ahead of the Organization
of American States' (OAS) sixth summit attended by more than 30
heads of state in the historic Caribbean port of Cartagena.
With deep ideological fissures dividing Latin America over
the last decade, the Colombian leader urged his fellow heads of
state - who meet on Saturday and Sunday - to follow his example
of putting pragmatism first.
"Let's respect our differences, but stay together. Who would
have imagined Venezuela and Colombia working together?" asked
Santos, whose first action after taking office in 2010 was to
bury the hatchet with socialist President Hugo Chavez next door.
CHAVEZ COMING?
Undergoing radiation treatment for cancer, Chavez said his
doctors would decide if he could go to Cartagena. But he scoffed
at the meeting anyway, saying it was pointless because Cuba was
not invited due to U.S. and Canadian opposition.
"Why have more summits of the Americas? We should put an end
to the summits," Chavez said in a speech to tens of thousands of
supporters in downtown Caracas.
After warmly greeting Obama at the 2009 summit, Chavez has
turned on him since, saying the U.S. leader has disappointed the
world and continued the "fascist" policies of his predecessors.
Various presidents had arrived by Friday, some donning
traditional loose-fitting "guayabera" shirts to cope with the
heat in tropical Cartagena.
Latin America has weathered the global economic storm better
than other parts of the globe, with enviable growth rates.
Inter-American Development Bank head Luis Alberto Moreno
said the region contributed 14 percent of global GDP, was
enjoying annual growth of about 4 percent, and looked on course
to double per capita income by 2030.
"Latin America is one of the motors of world economic
recovery," he said.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon also addressed business
leaders, making an impassioned plea to curb rising protectionism
in the region in response to a flow of funds from rich nations
that has strengthened currencies and hurt competitiveness.
One of Latin America's biggest free trade advocates, Mexico
feels particularly bruised by protectionist moves by fellow
heavyweight economies Brazil and Argentina.
"If you want to have an industry that exports, don't protect
it. If you want to have a child that walks, don't protect it
from walking," Calderon said.
As well as trade tensions, feelings were running high over
Cuba, once again excluded from the hemispheric bash. Ecuador has
boycotted the summit in solidarity, and Latin America is broadly
united against the U.S. sanctions on Cuba.
"We have arrived with the conviction that this must be the
last summit without Cuba," Bolivian President Eva Morales said.
OVATION FOR SHAKIRA
Passions are also high over the 30th anniversary of the 1982
Falklands War between Britain and Argentina.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has wide support on
the continent for her demand that Britain negotiate sovereignty
of the islands, which are known in the region as Las Malvinas.
"There should not be colonial possessions in our America,"
Venezuela's Maduro said.
Another big issue on the summit agenda is drugs, with Latin
American leaders clamoring for a new approach to beat
traffickers and reduce violence in the region.
Many want to start a discussion on possible legalization
measures to take the vast profits out of the trade. But Obama,
seeking to avoid upsetting U.S. voters ahead of a re-election
bid in November, opposes that.
In an interview with a Colombian radio station, Obama did,
however, take a conciliatory line in echoing the region's
oft-cited complaint that the United States is the biggest
consumer and so must sort out the problem at its end.
"In the United States we have a responsibility to reduce
demand for drugs," he told the Radio W station.
Bolivia's Morales called for an end to a U.N. prohibition on
coca leaves, the main ingredient for cocaine, but also part of
ancient culture for some South American indigenous groups.
Bolivia, the biggest cocaine producer after Peru and
Colombia, has been trying for years to promote the health
benefits of coca, which locals have chewed for centuries as a
mild stimulant that reduces hunger and altitude sickness.
Colombian singer Shakira brought a feel-good factor to
proceedings, drawing the only standing ovation of the day after
appealing for corporate support for her children's charity.
Away from the serious issues, there was plenty to entertain
the thousands of visitors to Cartagena: from sun-kissed beaches
and local dance troupes, to a soccer match planned for Friday
afternoon between teams led by presidents Santos and Morales.
But in a nation emerging from decades of guerrilla and drug
violence, 20,000 soldiers and police kept careful watch on the
proceedings from air, land and sea.