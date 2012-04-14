* Presidents flock to Colombia for Summit of the Americas
* Barack Obama urged to pay more attention to Latin America
* Two small bombs explode in Bogota, possible rebel protest
By Andrew Cawthorne and Pablo Garibian
CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 13 Washington should
turn back to alliances with neighbors in Latin America rather
than focus on faraway conflicts like Afghanistan, Colombia's
president said on Friday before welcoming U.S. President Barack
Obama to the Americas Summit.
U.S. influence has waned in recent years in a region it
traditionally saw as its backyard, allowing China to gain ground
and emerge as the No. 1 trade partner with various countries,
including regional powerhouse Brazil.
"If the United States realizes its long-term strategic
interests are not in Afghanistan or Pakistan, but in Latin
America ... there will be great results," President Juan Manuel
Santos said just before Obama arrived in Colombia.
Obama had a rapturous welcome at the last Summit of the
Americas in 2009. But Latin American hopes, including for a U.S.
rapprochement with communist-run Cuba, have been largely dashed
as Obama has focused on other global priorities.
Santos' comments came in a speech to hundreds of businessmen
from North and South America meeting before the Organization of
American States' sixth summit attended by more than 30 heads of
state in the historic Caribbean port of Cartagena.
In a reminder of Colombia's recent bloody past of guerrilla
and drug violence, two small bombs exploded in a ditch in
residential district of Bogota, near the U.S. Embassy.
Police said some windows were broken in nearby buildings,
but there were no injuries in the explosions in the capital,
which is about 600 miles (1,000 km) from Cartagena.
They suspected leftist rebels, who have been beaten back but
not defeated by the state in a decade-old, U.S.-backed
offensive. "It might be a protest by an urban guerrilla cell
against Obama's presence," a senior police source told Reuters.
In Cartagena, there were reports by some residents of
another explosion in an empty lot. Police said they could not
confirm a bomb had gone off, and Reuters TV images of some
dented metal plates were inconclusive.
Also on Friday, the U.S. Secret Service, which is
responsible for protecting Obama, said it recalled a number of
agents from Colombia because of alleged misconduct.
"These personnel changes will not affect the comprehensive
security plan that has been prepared in advance of the
president's trip," agency spokesman Edwin Donovan said in a
statement.
In visits to Cartagena by Bill Clinton and George W. Bush
during their presidencies, police discovered and foiled
assassination plots by Colombian rebels.
CHAVEZ COMING?
With deep ideological fissures dividing Latin America over
the past decade, Santos urged fellow heads of state - who meet
formally on Saturday and Sunday - to follow his example of
putting pragmatism first.
"Let's respect our differences, but stay together. Who would
have imagined Venezuela and Colombia working together?" asked
Santos, whose first action after taking office in 2010 was to
bury the hatchet with socialist President Hugo Chavez next door.
Chavez, who has been undergoing radiation treatment for
cancer, said his doctors would decide if he could go to
Cartagena. But he scoffed at the meeting, saying it was
pointless because Cuba was not invited due to U.S. opposition.
"We should put an end to the summits," Chavez said in a
speech to tens of thousands of supporters in downtown Caracas.
Most of the 30 or so presidents attending the summit had
arrived by Friday, some donning traditional loose-fitting
"guayabera" shirts to cope with the heat in tropical Cartagena.
Latin America has weathered the global economic storm better
than other parts of the globe, with enviable growth rates.
Inter-American Development Bank head Luis Alberto Moreno
said the region contributed 14 percent of global GDP, was
enjoying annual growth of about 4 percent, and looked on course
to double per-capita income by 2030.
"Latin America is one of the motors of world economic
recovery," he said.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon pleaded for an end to
protectionism emerging in response to a flow of funds from rich
nations that has boosted currencies and hurt competitiveness.
One of Latin America's biggest free trade advocates, Mexico
feels particularly bruised by protectionist moves by fellow
heavyweight economies Brazil and Argentina.
"If you want to have an industry that exports, don't protect
it. If you want to have a child that walks, don't protect it
from walking," Calderon said.
As well as trade tensions, feelings were running high over
Cuba, again excluded from the hemispheric bash. Ecuador has
boycotted the summit in solidarity, and Latin America is broadly
united against the U.S. sanctions on Cuba.
"We have arrived with the conviction that this must be the
last summit without Cuba," Bolivian President Eva Morales said.
OVATION FOR SHAKIRA
Passions are also high over the 30th anniversary of the 1982
Falklands War between Britain and Argentina.
"There should not be colonial possessions in our America,"
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro said in support of
Buenos Aires' demand for a negotiation of the island's
sovereignty from Britain.
Another big issue on the summit agenda is drugs, with Latin
American leaders clamoring for a new approach to beat
traffickers and reduce violence in the region.
Many want to start a discussion on legalization to cut the
vast profits of the trade. But Obama, seeking to avoid upsetting
voters ahead of a re-election bid in November, opposes that.
In an interview with a Colombian radio station, Obama did,
however, take a conciliatory line in echoing the region's
oft-cited complaint that the United States is the biggest
consumer and so must sort out the problem at its end.
"In the United States we have a responsibility to reduce
demand for drugs," he told the Radio W station.
Colombian singer Shakira brought a feel-good factor to
proceedings, drawing the only standing ovation of the day after
appealing for corporate support for her children's charity.
Away from the serious issues, there was plenty to entertain
the thousands of visitors to Cartagena: from sun-kissed beaches
and local dance troupes, to a soccer match between teams led by
Presidents Santos and Morales.
The presidents played out a diplomatic 2-2 draw, with
Santos' team aided by former Colombian star Faustino Asprilla.
Twenty thousand soldiers and police kept watch on the
proceedings from air, land and sea.
