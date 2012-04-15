* Cuba dispute blocked final declaration at summit
* U.S. ally Colombia joins leftists over Cuba issue
* Prostitute scandal embarrasses Obama in Cartagena
By Andrew Cawthorne and Brian Ellsworth
CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 15 Unprecedented
Latin American opposition to U.S. sanctions on Cuba left
President Barack Obama isolated at a summit on Sunday and
illustrated Washington's declining influence in a region being
aggressively courted by China.
Unlike the rock-star status he enjoyed at the 2009 Summit of
the Americas after taking office, Obama has had a bruising time
at the two-day meeting in Colombia of some 30 heads of state.
Sixteen U.S. security personnel were caught in an
embarrassing prostitution scandal before Obama arrived, Brazil
and others have bashed Obama over U.S. monetary policy and he
has been on the defensive over Cuba and calls to legalize drugs.
Due to the hostile U.S. and Canadian line on communist-run
Cuba, the heads of state failed to produce a final declaration
as the summit fizzled out on Sunday afternoon.
"There was no declaration because there was no consensus,"
said Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. He bristled at
suggestions the summit had been a failure, however, saying the
exchange of different views was a sign of democratic health.
For the first time, conservative-led U.S. allies like Mexico
and Colombia are throwing their weight behind the traditional
demand of leftist governments that Cuba be invited to the next
Summit of the Americas.
Cuba was kicked out of the Organization of American States
(OAS) a few years after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution and has
been kept out of its summits due mainly to U.S. opposition.
But Latin American leaders are increasingly militant in
opposing both Cuba's exclusion and the 50-year-old U.S. trade
embargo on the Caribbean island.
"The isolation, the embargo, the indifference, looking the
other way, have been ineffective," Santos said. "I hope Cuba is
at the next summit in three years."
Santos, a major U.S. ally in the region who has relied on
Washington for financial and military help to fight guerrillas
and drug traffickers, has become vocal about Cuba's inclusion
even though he also advocates for democratic reform by Havana.
CLINTON PARTIES IN "CAFE HAVANA"
In an ironic twist to the debate, U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton went dancing in the early hours of Sunday at a
Cartagena bar called Cafe Havana, where Cuban music is played.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, who has insisted
without success that Washington recognize its claim to the
Falkland Islands controlled by Britain, was one of several
presidents who left the summit well before its official closure.
She missed a verbal gaffe by Obama, who referred to the
"Maldives" instead of the "Malvinas" when using the name Latin
Americans give to the disputed islands.
The leftist ALBA bloc of nations - including Venezuela,
Ecuador, Bolivia, Nicaragua and some Caribbean nations - said
they will not attend future summits without Cuba's presence.
"It's not a favor anyone would be doing to Cuba. It's a
right they've had taken away from them," Nicaraguan President
Daniel Ortega said from Managua.
Although there were widespread hopes for a rapprochement
with Cuba under Obama when he took office, Washington has done
little beyond ease some travel restrictions. It insists Cuba
must first make changes, including the release of political
prisoners.
Obama told a news conference after the summit he was
"puzzled" that nations that had themselves emerged from
authoritarian rule would overlook that in Cuba.
"I and the American people will welcome a time when the
Cuban people have the freedom to live their lives, choose their
leaders and fully participate in this global economy and
international institutions. We haven't gotten there yet," he
said.
Obama urged Cuba to look at political and economic
transformations in Colombia, Brazil and Chile for inspiration.
PROSTITUTION SCANDAL
The prostitution saga was a big embarrassment for Obama and
a blow to the prestige of his Secret Service, the agency that
provides security for U.S. presidents. It was the talk of the
town in the historic Caribbean coastal city of Cartagena.
Eleven Secret Service agents were sent home and five
military servicemen grounded after trying to take prostitutes
back to their hotel the day before Obama arrived.
Obama said in general his security personnel did an
extraordinary job under stressful circumstances but he would be
annoyed if the allegations were proven by an investigation.
"We represent the people of the United States and when we
travel to another country I expect them to observe the highest
standards," Obama said of the reports. "If it turns out that
some of the allegations that have been made in the press are
confirmed, then of course I will be angry."
A local policeman told Reuters the affair came to a head
when hotel staff tried to register a prostitute at the front
desk but agents refused and waved their ID cards.
Locals were unimpressed and upset at the negative headlines.
"Someone who's charged with looking after the security of
the most important president in the world cannot commit the
mistake of getting mixed up with a prostitute," said Cartagena
tourist guide Rodolfo Galvis, 60.
"This has damaged the image of the Secret Service, not
Colombia."
The divisive end to the summit added to strain on the
U.S.-dominated system of hemispheric diplomacy that was built
around the OAS but is struggling to adapt to changes in the
region.
"I'm not sure the next summit will even be possible," said
Carlos Gaviria, a Colombian politician and former presidential
candidate.
Perceived U.S. neglect of Latin America has allowed China to
move strongly into the region and become the leading trade
partner of Brazil and various other nations.
Regional economic powerhouse Brazil has led criticism at the
summit of U.S. and other rich nations' expansionist monetary
policy that is sending a flood of funds into developing nations,
forcing up local currencies and hurting competitiveness.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff called it a "monetary
tsunami" that Latin American nations had the right to defend
themselves from.
Cheering the mood a bit, U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk
announced that a U.S.-Colombia free trade agreement will come
into force in the middle of May.
With a presidential election looming, Obama had portrayed
his visit to the summit as a way to generate jobs at home by
boosting trade with Latin America.