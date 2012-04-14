By Laura MacInnis
CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 14 U.S. President
Barack Obama stressed on Saturday the "great promise" for
business growth in the Americas, seeking to play up the economic
heft of the region he has paid little attention to in his first
three years in office.
In remarks prepared for a meeting of corporate chief
executives in Cartagena, Colombia, where he is attending the
33-nation Summit of the Americas, Obama described U.S.-Latin
American ties as "one of the world's most dynamic trade
relationships."
"With nearly a billion citizens - nearly a billion consumers
- among us, there's so much more we can do together," according
to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.
"For the Americas, this is a moment of great promise. And I
believe if we seize the opportunities before us, we'll continue
to be each other's economic partners of choice," he was set to
tell the gathering of CEOs on Saturday morning, which precedes
the formal start of the regional leaders' summit.
Among the companies represented at the CEO gathering were
Pfizer Inc, Chevron, Pepsico and Cisco
Systems Inc.
Obama, a Democrat running for re-election in November, is
under pressure in Colombia to show he is committed to engaging
with Latin America and is addressing regional issues including
drug trafficking and violence.
His critics - including many pivotal Hispanic voters in the
United States - have accused him of largely neglecting
Washington's neighbors to concentrate on crises in the Middle
East and Afghanistan and on an effort to boost U.S. trade ties
with fast-growing Asia.
On his way to Colombia on Friday, Obama gave a speech at a
shipping port in Tampa, Florida, on the ways U.S. businesses and
workers can benefit from increased trade with Latin American
countries like Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.
Florida, with its large Hispanic population, is expected to
be an electoral battleground on Nov. 6 and Latino voters could
also make or break Obama's re-election chances in swing states
including Nevada, Colorado and Virginia.
Polls show the president well ahead of Mitt Romney - the
presumed Republican nominee for the White House race - among
Latino voters despite concerns about his lack of attention to
Latin American issues and disappointment about his failure to
produce the broad immigration reform he promised in 2008.