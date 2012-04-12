* About 30 heads of state will be at Cartagena meeting
* Obama loses luster, but remains important for region
* Latin America leaders anxious about cost of drug war
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 12 Leaders from North
and South America will mix perennial controversies over Cuba and
the Falklands with trade tensions and a new look at the war on
drugs at a weekend summit in Colombia.
The 33 nations at the Organization of American States' sixth
Summit of the Americas in the seaside city of Cartagena are,
however, unlikely to bring big changes on the major issues
facing the hemisphere.
Although not quite the star act he was at the last OAS
meeting in Trinidad and Tobago in 2009, U.S. President Barack
Obama remains a focus for many Latin American leaders who hope
he will pay them more heed if he wins a second term in November.
Many Latin American countries would like the United States
to ease its policy of ostracizing Cuba and begin a debate on
legalizing some drugs. But Obama, facing a tight re-election
contest, is expected to maintain the U.S. hard line.
"Those are politically radioactive issues for Obama. There's
no way he can fulfill Latin American expectations," said
U.S.-based regional expert Michael Shifter.
Though the summit's official agenda ranges from technology
to poverty reduction, Cuba was once again shaping into the No. 1
hot potato for those gathering in the Caribbean port city.
Cuba was kicked out of the OAS shortly after Fidel Castro's
1959 revolution, and efforts by Latin American allies to have it
invited to Cartagena failed. Ecuador's leftist president, Rafael
Correa, is boycotting the summit because of that.
"I hope this is the last summit without Cuba," said host and
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. He has built good
relations with the leftist ALBA bloc of Latin American nations,
despite being a U.S. ally and a conservative politician.
Some Cuban dissidents were in Cartagena, however, to lobby
against a softening toward the communist government in Havana.
FALKLANDS WOUNDS
This year's 30th anniversary of the war between Britain and
Argentina over the remote Falklands archipelago, known in
Argentina as the Malvinas Islands, rekindled bitter memories and
is sure to resonate at the meeting.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has wide support in
Latin America for her demand that Britain abandon its "colonial"
occupation and negotiate sovereignty of the islands.
But London, which won the 1982 conflict that killed 650
Argentine and 255 British troops, refuses to consider that and
has further irked Buenos Aires by exploring for oil there.
Though heads of state meet on Saturday and Sunday, two
parallel events begin earlier: a social forum for non-government
groups and a "CEO summit" for businessmen who will have a parade
of high-profile visitors from Obama to Colombian singer Shakira.
Given Colombia's history of drug and guerrilla violence,
20,000 soldiers and police officers were deployed to guard the
presidents. Marxist FARC rebels, driven back but still active,
plotted to assassinate former U.S. leaders George W. Bush and
Bill Clinton on previous visits to Cartagena.
Over the last decade, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has
replaced Fidel Castro as the headline-grabber at regional
conferences. Few have forgotten his 2006 speech to the United
Nations calling Bush a "devil" and saying he could still smell
sulfur at the podium.
Yet with Chavez undergoing radiation therapy after cancer
surgery, it is unlikely he will be able to manage more than a
quick, one-day visit to Cartagena.
DRUGS AND DONKEYS
Obama remains enormously popular among Latin Americans,
especially in contrast to his predecessor Bush, who drew
ferocious protests at one OAS summit in Argentina.
In a small town outside Cartagena, locals decked out dozens
of donkeys in the red, white and blue of the U.S. flag.
"I've always liked him because he was an anti-establishment
figure," said lawyer Silvio Carrasquilla, who helped organize
the parade and also painted "Obama, welcome!" on his roof.
The most interesting debate in Cartagena may be over drugs.
There are growing calls from around the world for a fresh
look at how to combat a violent, multibillion dollar illegal
trade which decades of hardline policies against producers and
consumers have failed to curb.
In South America, some believe decriminalizing the growing
of coca - the raw ingredient for cocaine - would slash revenue
for traffickers and encourage farmers to plant different crops.
"Colombia has suffered for years from this scourge.
Organized crime has an ever greater hold on Central America,"
Santos said after arriving in Cartagena to check preparations.
"We need to take the bull by the horns and start a debate,
just to see if there's a better alternative to attack it."
Another simmering issue will be how to deal with a glut of
cash from rich nations that is flooding their increasingly
strong economies.
Regional powerhouse Brazil has spoken of a "monetary
tsunami," and President Dilma Rousseff raised concerns about
this with Obama in Washington this week.
While the money flows show Latin America's new robustness
during a time of global economic turbulence, they are also
driving up currencies, hurting competitiveness and tempting some
countries to take protectionist measures to slow imports.
Colombia hopes the Cartagena meeting will speed the
implementation of a free trade pact with the United States. "I
hope Presidents Santos and Obama announce a date," National
Business Association head Luis Carlos Villegas told reporters.