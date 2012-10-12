NEW YORK Oct 12 Privately held manufacturer Ameriforge Group Inc is up for sale and has hired investment bank Harris Williams & Co to advise on the process, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Ameriforge owns 10 different companies that make forged metal products and provide related services to the oil and gas, aerospace, power generation, transportation and other industries. It is owned by Houston-based private equity firm Tanglewood Investments.

The firm, which has 21 plants and multiple brands, could be worth between $750 million and $800 million, one of the sources said. The auction is currently in the second round, that person said.

The sources could not speak on the record because the auction is not public. Ameriforge, Tanglewood and Harris Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.