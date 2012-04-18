April 18 Amerigo Resources Ltd, a
Canadian copper and molybdenum producer, reported a 24 percent
rise in first-quarter copper production, but warned that higher
power costs resulting from drought in Chile would hurt its
financial results.
Chile's third consecutive drought and the delays in key
generation projects have compounded energy problems in the
country, whose grid has been hurt by years of underinvestment
and a massive earthquake in early 2010.
"I am looking forward to January 2013 when our power
contract changes from a variable to a fixed rate which will
result in significantly lower power costs for the remaining five
years of the contract," Amerigo Chief Executive Klaus Zeitler
said in a statement.
The company's primary mine, called Minera Valle Central
(MVC), is located in Chile. The MVC project produces copper and
molybdenum concentrates from the tailings of the world's largest
underground copper mine, El Teniente, operated by Codelco
.
For the January-March quarter, Amerigo produced 13.88
million pounds of copper, compared with 11.15 million pounds in
the prior year. Molybdenum output for the quarter rose about 2
percent to 216,292 pounds.
The company said it expects 2012 production to meet or
exceed its targets of 50 million pounds of copper and close to
one million pounds of molybdenum.
Amerigo shares closed at 69 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.