Aug 17 Shareholders of Amerigroup Inc
have sued the health insurer's board, contending its advisers at
Goldman Sachs Group Inc had a "hopelessly conflicted"
role in the company's nearly $4.5 billion pending sale to
WellPoint Inc
The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Chancery Court on
Thursday. Goldman Sachs was also named as a defendant.
The complaint said that Goldman had a financial incentive,
through a complex derivative transaction with Amerigroup, to get
a deal done quickly "regardless of whether the deal is good" for
the insurer's shareholders.
Goldman, according to the lawsuit, pushed Amerigroup toward
a quick deal with WellPoint over a more lucrative deal with
another unnamed company. The deal with that other suitor, called
"Company D" in the complaint, faced greater regulatory issues
than a deal with WellPoint, the plaintiffs contended.
"By recommending a quick deal with WellPoint as opposed to
Company D or any of the other interested suitors, Goldman kept
alive its chance of receiving a windfall profit on the
derivative transaction," the complaint said.
Maureen McDonnell, a spokeswoman for Amerigroup, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. Michael
DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokesman, declined comment.
WellPoint announced plans on July 9 to buy Amerigroup. The
deal would almost double WellPoint's Medicaid business in a
large bet on the expansion of the U.S. government's health plan
for the poor.
The lawsuit was filed by the City of Monroe Employees
Retirement System and the Louisiana Municipal Police Employees
Retirement System.
The case is City of Monroe Employees Retirement System v.
Capps, Delaware Court of Chancery, CA7788