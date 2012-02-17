BRIEF-Conduit Capital to dispose of investments for 62.7 mln rand
* Signed a resolution to approve disposal of a portion of investments for 62,711,550 rand
* Q4 EPS $0.67 vs est $0.62
* Q4 rev $1.65 bln vs est $1.62 bln
* Sees 2012 rev up 40 pct
* Sees higher 2012 health benefits ratio at 85.8-87.3 pct
Feb 17 Health insurer Amerigroup Corp posted quarterly profit above market estimates, helped by higher premium revenue.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of $32.8 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $79.6 million, or $1.59 a share, a year ago.
Total revenue, earned mostly from premiums, rose 10 percent to $1.65 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents a share, on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Health benefits expense, as a percent of premium revenue, was 84.7 percent, compared with 80.4 percent a year ago.
The Virginia-based company also forecast a 40 percent rise in 2012 revenue and health benefits ratio in the range of 85.8 percent to 87.3 percent.
Shares of the company closed at $70.20 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to widen the reach of a federal law targeting abusive debt-collection tactics such as harassment and threats, ruling it does not cover companies that buy debt, sometimes for pennies on the dollar, and then collect it.