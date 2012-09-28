Sept 28 Health insurer Amerigroup Corp,
which is being acquired by WellPoint Inc, said it will
sell its Virginia business to not-for-profit healthcare
organization Inova.
Wellpoint's acquisition of Amerigroup hit a roadblock when
the antitrust waiting period for closing of the deal was
extended after the U.S. Department of Justice sought additional
information from both companies.
The information sought pertained specifically to
Amerigroup's operations in Virginia, the company said on Friday.
Amerigroup said the sale of its Virginia business, which
currently operates in 58 cities and counties, will not require
any change of terms or amendment to the WellPoint deal.
The deal with Inova is subject to the successful closure of
the WellPoint acquisition, Amerigroup said.
Both the deal closures are expected to occur in the fourth
quarter.
North Virginia-based Inova is a healthcare provider and its
hospitals are located in Washington D.C. and its surrounding
areas.
Shares of Amerigroup were marginally up at $91.41 while
Wellpoint was down half a percent at $57.73 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.