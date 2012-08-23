Aug 23 Amerigroup Corp said the antitrust waiting period for the closing of WellPoint Inc's $4.46 billion deal to buy the company was extended after the U.S. Department of Justice sought additional information from both companies.

The waiting period that was set to expire on Aug. 22 has now been extended by 30 days to after both parties have substantially complied with the DOJ's requests, or till such time as the waiting period is terminated early by the department.

WellPoint announced the deal to buy the rival health insurer in July, betting on an expansion of the U.S. government's health plan for the poor soon after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Barack Obama's healthcare law.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, Amerigroup said the DOJ's request for additional information was normal, and that it now expects the deal to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2012.

Shares of Amerigroup closed at $90.25, while those of WellPoint closed at $57.73, both on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.