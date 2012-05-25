May 25 Ameriprise Financial Inc expanded its independent division in May with three advisers who joined the company to pool their books of business for the first time.

The advisers, based in California, came from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, Charles Schwab Corp's brokersXpress, and the retail brokerage firm Edward D. Jones & Co. The three have a combined annual revenue production of $1 million.

"There are lots of synergies, so we thought let's go over as a team and bring our individual books together. That's how it all unfolded," said Marco Rivera, who joined the team from brokersXpress, the broker-dealer unit Schwab is winding down.

"That's kind of the part that makes the independent route so attractive, because you can have different backgrounds coming together," he said.

Rivera was joined by advisers Matthew Hunstock and Walter "Wally" Long, who came from Merrill Lynch and Edward Jones, respectively. All three had offices in Santa Rosa, where they worked in close proximity.

"Merrill Lynch was right down the block, so we could get together," said Rivera. "We would talk about possibly getting together in the future."

Long, who has worked in the industry for nearly three decades, is the most veteran among the three, having started his career at Merrill Lynch in the early 1980s. Both Rivera and Long had been on the independent side prior to joining Ameriprise.

Ameriprise has both a traditional employee division as well as an independent franchise channel. Ameriprise said in April it had increased its employee division to 2,230 advisers at the end of March, up 6 percent from the previous year.

The company has an additional 7,500 advisers in its independent channel, which the new three-man team has joined, and a total of $334.1 billion in client assets as of the end of March.