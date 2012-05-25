May 25 Ameriprise Financial Inc expanded
its independent division in May with three advisers who joined
the company to pool their books of business for the first time.
The advisers, based in California, came from Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch, Charles Schwab Corp's
brokersXpress, and the retail brokerage firm Edward D. Jones &
Co. The three have a combined annual revenue production of $1
million.
"There are lots of synergies, so we thought let's go over as
a team and bring our individual books together. That's how it
all unfolded," said Marco Rivera, who joined the team from
brokersXpress, the broker-dealer unit Schwab is winding down.
"That's kind of the part that makes the independent route so
attractive, because you can have different backgrounds coming
together," he said.
Rivera was joined by advisers Matthew Hunstock and Walter
"Wally" Long, who came from Merrill Lynch and Edward Jones,
respectively. All three had offices in Santa Rosa, where they
worked in close proximity.
"Merrill Lynch was right down the block, so we could get
together," said Rivera. "We would talk about possibly getting
together in the future."
Long, who has worked in the industry for nearly three
decades, is the most veteran among the three, having started his
career at Merrill Lynch in the early 1980s. Both Rivera and Long
had been on the independent side prior to joining Ameriprise.
Ameriprise has both a traditional employee division as well
as an independent franchise channel. Ameriprise said in April it
had increased its employee division to 2,230 advisers at the end
of March, up 6 percent from the previous year.
The company has an additional 7,500 advisers in its
independent channel, which the new three-man team has joined,
and a total of $334.1 billion in client assets as of the end of
March.