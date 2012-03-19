March 19 Ameriprise Financial has bolstered its adviser base in Connecticut by hiring two veteran brokers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney who managed $211 million in client assets.

Advisers Doug Veillette, 56, and Dan Donato, 59, joined Ameriprise on Friday after more than three decades each in the advising industry. Veillette said he and Donato looked into switching firms after the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis.

"We wanted a firm that we knew our clients could have confidence in," Veillette said on Monday. Ameriprise lacks "the traps of a big investment bank that are at the heart of what a lot of the firms on Wall Street are facing these days," he said.

The two advisers, who are brothers-in-law, began their advising careers at Lehman Brothers in New York. They have worked together with many of their clients, primarily high-net-worth individuals, since the early 1980s.

Veillette and Donato joined Ameriprise's Hartford office, home to 13 other financial advisers, and report to branch manager Cliff Anderson.

Ameriprise has both a traditional employee division, which the team joined, as well as an independent franchise channel. There were about 2,200 advisers in Ameriprise's employee division and 7,500 advisers in the firm's independent channel as of the end of 2011, according to a recent filing.

Ameriprise, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, also added adviser teams from Merrill Lynch and Lincoln Financial in early March.

Over the past three years, the firm said it has added more than 1,100 experienced financial advisers from competing firms.