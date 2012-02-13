Feb 13 Ameriprise Financial has snared a veteran adviser from Janney Montgomery Scott who managed $114 million in client assets, the Minneapolis-based firm said on Monday.

Adviser Brian McCarren joined Ameriprise's Boston office on Friday after seven years at Janney Montgomery Scott. He generated about $1.2 million in revenue last year.

McCarren is the latest in a string of new hires for Ameriprise, which told Reuters last month it added 53 new advisers in January -- a more than 200 percent increase over January 2011.

Ameriprise has ramped up its recruiting since the start of the year. The firm said in January it hired four new regional directors to recruit experienced advisers across the United States.

Those new directors, primarily based along the East Coast of United States, came from UBS, Morgan Stanley and Raymond James.

Ameriprise's head of recruiting told Reuters last month that the firm has benefited from adviser defections from larger brokerages.

The firm had 9,714 advisers at the end of September, the last available full count.