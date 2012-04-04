April 4 Ameriprise Financial has expanded its adviser base in Texas, adding a veteran adviser who managed $114 million in client assets to its employee broker-dealer division.

Adviser Charles Hart, who has worked in the industry for roughly three decades, joined Ameriprise's Plano, Texas, office in March after more than a decade with VSR Financial Services Inc, the Overland Park, Kansas-based wealth management firm.

"This was basically a decision to move back into a company," said Hart, 62, who had been running his own independent practice with VSR up until March when he moved to Ameriprise. He said handling security and compliance on his own became difficult.

Hart had also previously worked at St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, where he ran an independent practice.

Hart said his latest move was the most challenging of all of his previous transitions as many of his clients' accounts have become more complex over the years, through estate planning and family limited partnerships, which allow families to move wealth from one generation to another.

"It's much more complicated now than it was before, and we have a lot more different types of accounts as far as trusts and estates," he said.

Hart is the latest big adviser recruit for Ameriprise, which ramped up its recruiting since the start of the year. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company said in January it hired four new regional directors to recruit experienced advisers across the United States.

Ameriprise has both a traditional employee division, which Hart joined, as well as an independent franchise channel. There were about 2,200 advisers in Ameriprise's employee division and 7,500 advisers in the company's independent channel as of the end of 2011, according to a recent filing.

Over the past three years, Ameriprise said it has added more than 1,100 experienced financial advisers from competing firms.