July 25 Broker dealer Ameriprise Financial Inc
posted a drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue
at its asset management segment.
Net income from continuing operations for the second quarter
fell to $224 million, or 99 cents per share, from $319 million,
or $1.27 per share, a year ago.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.13 per share.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.32 per
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue at the company's asset management segment
fell 6 percent to $707 million, while the unit's assets under
management were down 5 percent at $446 billion.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $47.98 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.