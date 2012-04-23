* Raises dividend to $0.35 per common share
April 23 Broker dealer Ameriprise Financial Inc
posted a quarterly profit above estimates, and raised
its quarterly cash dividend 25 percent, sending its shares up 10
percent in after-market trade.
First-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to
$245 million, or $1.06 per share, from $312 million, or $1.21
per share, a year ago.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.45 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $1.40 a
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue from the company's wealth management
segment grew 4 percent to $954 million, while total assets under
management and administration were $675 billion at March 31.
The company increased its quarterly cash dividend to 35
cents per common share, its third increase since February last
year.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company were up 10 percent
at $58.37 in extended trade. They closed at $52.84 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.