July 26 U.S. drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp posted a quarterly profit that edged past analysts' estimates even as revenue fell slightly, and raised the lower end of its earnings view for the fiscal year.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of $181.3 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with $184.4 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Earnings per share rose over the prior-year quarter as the number of outstanding shares fell 8 percent.