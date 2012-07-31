July 31 U.S. drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen
Corp signed a three-year supply deal, worth $18.5
billion annually, with pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts
Holding Co, replacing rival Cardinal Health Inc
.
In a regulatory filing, Cardinal Health said it was informed
by Express Scripts that its distribution agreement will not be
renewed.
Cardinal Health's current agreement with Express Scripts
will expire on Sept. 30.
Amerisource's contract, effective Oct. 1, is expected to
contribute about 23 percent of Amerisource's revenue and about 3
percent of its earnings per share.
However, Amerisource said the deal would have no impact on
Amerisource's fiscal 2012 outlook, or on its preliminary
forecast for fiscal 2013.