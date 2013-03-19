MOVES-HSBC, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, BTIG
May 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, March 19 AmerisourceBergen Corp : * Up 6.6 percent to $51.50 in premarket on distribution deal with Walgreen Co
May 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* W&W AG is assessing options for Wüstenrot Bank Ag Pfandbriefbank